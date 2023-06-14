Who’s The Jungle Boss, Elephant Or Tiger? This Video Has The Answer

The animal kingdom is a fascinating world of its own. It is the perfect place to witness how varied species mingle with each other. In a video shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) Officer Susanta Nanda, a mesmerizing encounter between an elephant and a tiger unfolded. It highlighted the fascinating dynamics between these creatures in the wild. The footage showcased an elephant standing in a muddy water body as a tiger approached. However, the gentle giant swiftly exits the water and fearlessly chased away the tiger, leaving viewers in awe of its power. The tiger, who can otherwise dominate several creatures and invoke a sense of fear in many, also rushed away at the sight of the tusker.

Accompanying the video, Nanda’s thought-provoking tweet also raised an important question about the intrusion of modern technology into protected areas. He wrote, “Tigers and elephants tolerate each other fairly well in the wild. But at times, the gentle giant shows who the boss is. You can hear mobile calls in the background. Disgusting. Should mobiles be banned inside the protected areas?" The video not only showcased the raw beauty of nature but also sparked a debate about the presence of mobile phones in wildlife sanctuaries and protected areas.

The tweet soon ignited a flurry of reactions from social media users. While the video amazed viewers with the majestic display of the elephant’s dominance, it also shed light on the potential disruptions caused by the presence of mobile devices. Many people called for a ban on not just the use of phones in protected areas but on wildlife tourism. To many, the video raised concerns about disturbing wildlife, interfering with their natural behaviour, and potentially compromising their safety. “Frankly, any kind of tourism inside any protected areas should be strictly banned. It is nothing but a business this time which is not doing any good to wildlife!" a tweet read.

Another tweet read, “Away from herd susceptible to attack."

Meanwhile, another user tried to explain the possible use of the phones heard in the background. The tweet read, “This is in one of the game reserves of either Bandipur or Kabbini in Karnataka as the language is Kannada. It appears to be the mobile of either the driver or his colleague. I have seen and heard them communicate on animal movement inside the parks with other safari vehicles."