Why Beavers Can Be Great Allies Against Fire in North America

Long hunted in North America for their fur and their castoreum — used as a scent or flavoring — beavers can be a powerful ally against extreme climatic events, particularly megafires like those that have been ravaging Canada since the spring. Extreme weather events such as megafires are being amplified by human activity. But sometimes the solution might be found in nature itself. This is particularly true of beavers and their famous dams. In 2020, a study by American researchers concluded that “beaver damming plays a significant role in protecting riparian vegetation during wildfires." Published in the journal Ecological Applications, the research was based on the before and after analysis of vegetation in specific areas affected by five major forest fires in the western USA. The authors found that vegetation in areas where beavers were active was three times less impacted than in areas where beaver dams were non-existent. Also read: Climate Change Has shifted Colour of Over Half of World’s Oceans, Study Advertisement

top videos AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

Since the risk of ignition is greater when the surrounding vegetation is dry, beavers help to moisten the soil and vegetation, thus helping to limit the risk of fire. These water-loving rodents also dig canals in which many animals can take refuge from forest fires. A Canadian emblem, the beaver is nevertheless considered a pest because of its numerous dams, which can sometimes flood agricultural fields or road infrastructure. While the beaver is a protected species in Europe, this is less the case in Canada and the United States, where beaver hunting is still permitted (under certain conditions) and where it is authorized to kill these rodents in the event that they damage private property. Yet beavers are invaluable allies, not just in preventing forest fires, but also in reducing the risk of river flooding in the event of heavy rainfall, as demonstrated by research published in July. But that’s not all: separate research published in November 2022 explains how beaver dams can limit water pollution, in particular by regulating the quantity of nitrates contained in water. This oxidized form of nitrogen causes algae to proliferate, consuming all the oxygen present in the water and leading to the death of many fish. This is a highly topical issue, as hot spells reduce the quantity of water in rivers and streams, thus increasing nitrate concentrations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)