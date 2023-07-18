Why Do We Never See Baby Pigeons? Expert Explains

Have you ever stopped to think about baby pigeons? People often wonder why they’ve never laid eyes on these fluffy creatures. Today, we’ll delve into the enigma and discover the truth about the enigmatic baby pigeons. Debra Kriensky, conservation biologist of the New York City Audubon Society, has some insights. She’s here to debunk the myths and clear the air. So, why have we not seen baby pigeons?

Well, it’s not because they’re mythical creatures or creations of our fantasies. The basic reality is that these young fellas stay in their nests until they reach the size of adult pigeons.

According to Kriensky, by the time baby pigeons spread their wings and venture out into the world, they’re already quite big and look more like their fully-grown pigeon pals than fluffy chicks. So, the answer has been right in front of us all along—baby pigeons are just cleverly disguised as adults.

But there’s still a small window of opportunity to catch a glimpse of baby pigeons before they blend seamlessly into the pigeon crowd. They usually take about 25 to 32 days to be ready to leave the nest and explore the skies.

Kriensky further revealed that baby pigeons in their early stages are tiny and naked, eagerly awaiting the growth of their feathers before they can embark on their flying adventures. They patiently remain in their nests, learning the ropes of pigeon life. Just like other nest-dwelling bird species, they need a little extra time and care until they acquire the ability to fly.

While we may not often see baby pigeons in metropolitan areas, Kriensky concedes that some fledglings may fall from their nests before they are able to fly and care for themselves. In such circumstances, it is best to return the chicks to their nest, build a temporary nest nearby if possible, or seek help from a wildlife rehabilitator.