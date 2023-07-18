Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Why Do We Never See Baby Pigeons? Expert Explains

Debra Kriensky, conservation biologist of the New York City Audubon Society, has some insights into why we don't see baby pigeons. She's here to debunk the myths and clear the air.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 18:55 IST

Delhi, India

These little feathered beings take their time for their grand entrance into the avian world.

Have you ever stopped to think about baby pigeons? People often wonder why they’ve never laid eyes on these fluffy creatures. Today, we’ll delve into the enigma and discover the truth about the enigmatic baby pigeons. Debra Kriensky, conservation biologist of the New York City Audubon Society, has some insights. She’s here to debunk the myths and clear the air. So, why have we not seen baby pigeons?

Well, it’s not because they’re mythical creatures or creations of our fantasies. The basic reality is that these young fellas stay in their nests until they reach the size of adult pigeons.

According to Kriensky, by the time baby pigeons spread their wings and venture out into the world, they’re already quite big and look more like their fully-grown pigeon pals than fluffy chicks. So, the answer has been right in front of us all along—baby pigeons are just cleverly disguised as adults.

But there’s still a small window of opportunity to catch a glimpse of baby pigeons before they blend seamlessly into the pigeon crowd. They usually take about 25 to 32 days to be ready to leave the nest and explore the skies.

Kriensky further revealed that baby pigeons in their early stages are tiny and naked, eagerly awaiting the growth of their feathers before they can embark on their flying adventures. They patiently remain in their nests, learning the ropes of pigeon life. Just like other nest-dwelling bird species, they need a little extra time and care until they acquire the ability to fly.

While we may not often see baby pigeons in metropolitan areas, Kriensky concedes that some fledglings may fall from their nests before they are able to fly and care for themselves. In such circumstances, it is best to return the chicks to their nest, build a temporary nest nearby if possible, or seek help from a wildlife rehabilitator.

    • Now, if you are new to the world of conspiracy theories, let us break it down for you. Actually, there are some people out there who believe that birds are not real. They argue that birds, including baby pigeons, are nothing more than government-installed surveillance drones. And what’s the proof? The scarcity of sightings of baby pigeons.

    In fact, this belief gained enough momentum that the New York Times in 2021 reported that massive billboards declaring “Birds Aren’t Real" popped up in American cities like Pittsburgh, Memphis and Los Angeles. There was even a protest outside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, demanding a change to their bird logo. It was a Gen Z-fueled movement driven by conspiracy theory.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 18:55 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 18:55 IST
