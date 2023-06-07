Why Does Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Have Air In It? Know Here

We all have felt disappointment after opening a packet of chips. From the outside, it looks like the packet is filled with chips to the top, but when you open it, it’s barely half-filled. We have often complained about paying for air instead of the chips inside. Many also wonder if the companies are trying to cheat the customers. But do you know why it’s filled with air inside? The reason is purely basic science.

A packet of chips contains not oxygen but nitrogen. You may ask why not oxygen? Well, because oxygen will react with the ingredients in the food which can spoil it or make the chips go stale and soggy. So, nitrogen is added. Nitrogen gas is considered to be stable and non-reactive.

Most of the chips or crisps have a shelf life of 40-55 days before they become stale. The nitrogen gas increases the shelf life without the need to add any artificial preservatives. Furthermore, did you know that 78% of the air we breathe contains nitrogen? As a result, there is no chance that this will have a negative impact on our health.