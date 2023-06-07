Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Why Does Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Have Air In It? Know Here

Why Does Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Have Air In It? Know Here

A packet of chips contains nitrogen. The nitrogen gas increases the shelf life of chips without the need to add any artificial preservatives.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 12:58 IST

Delhi, India

The air inflated in the chips packet also serves as a cushion throughout the shipping.
The air inflated in the chips packet also serves as a cushion throughout the shipping.

We all have felt disappointment after opening a packet of chips. From the outside, it looks like the packet is filled with chips to the top, but when you open it, it’s barely half-filled. We have often complained about paying for air instead of the chips inside. Many also wonder if the companies are trying to cheat the customers. But do you know why it’s filled with air inside? The reason is purely basic science.

A packet of chips contains not oxygen but nitrogen. You may ask why not oxygen? Well, because oxygen will react with the ingredients in the food which can spoil it or make the chips go stale and soggy. So, nitrogen is added. Nitrogen gas is considered to be stable and non-reactive.

Advertisement

Most of the chips or crisps have a shelf life of 40-55 days before they become stale. The nitrogen gas increases the shelf life without the need to add any artificial preservatives. Furthermore, did you know that 78% of the air we breathe contains nitrogen? As a result, there is no chance that this will have a negative impact on our health.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Another justification for adding air to our favourite chip packets is to make sure they don’t break during transport. The air inflated in the chips packet serves as a “cushion" throughout the shipping and transit processes because potato chips are quite brittle. The entire procedure is referred to as “slack fill" and it is used by all chips manufacturers worldwide. In order to protect chips from harm, both internally and externally, it makes sense that the process of pumping air into the packets should be quite obvious.

    In order to avoid giving their customers any misleading information, manufacturers are required by the Standards of Weights and Measures Act of 1976 and the Standards of Weights and Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules of 1977 (SWMA) to clearly state the net weight of the contents of their products. Most of the time, we presume that the bigger the package, the more chips there will be.The packet is required to state clearly the actual weight of the chips in there minus the air.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 12:58 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 12:58 IST
    Read More