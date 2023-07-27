Why Foods that Are Good For the Planet Are Also Good For Your Health

Eating more planet-friendly foods could help reduce the risk of death from cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses and neurodegenerative diseases, according to a new study by researchers who have developed a diet score that encompasses both ecological and health-related factors. Wholegrain cereals, fruit, vegetables, nuts and unsaturated oils are just some of the foods that can help reduce the carbon footprint of our diets while improving health, according to a new study. Drawing on scientific literature on the subject, the authors of this research have established a new diet score called the “Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI)", which is based on both planet-friendly foods and those that promote better health.

The aim is to create a simple tool, “that policymakers and public health practitioners could use to develop strategies to improve public health and address the climate crisis," explains a news release for the study. “A sustainable dietary pattern should not only be healthy but also consistent within planetary boundaries for greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental parameters," says researcher Linh Bui, MD, a PhD candidate in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The study was based on the EAT-Lancet reference diet, which takes into account the environmental impact of food production practices. Results obtained from over 100,000 people who participated in two large cohort studies conducted in the United States were also taken into account. According to the research led by Linh Bui, people who followed a more environmentally-friendly diet were 25% less likely to die over a follow-up period of more than 30 years, compared with those who regularly ate less environmentally-friendly foods such as eggs or red meat.