Why Houses In This MP Village Don’t Have Concrete Roofs

India’s diverse landscape is a canvas painted with myriad cultures and stories, each village a chapter in its own right. Among the tales woven into the fabric of rural life is the intriguing narrative of a village, nestled just 20 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha city. In this quaint hamlet, the absence of proper tiled roofs atop houses is more than a mere architectural anomaly – it’s a steadfast belief that has stood the test of time.

According to a report by Local 18, the villagers here hold a conviction that constructing a concrete roof above their abodes is synonymous with inviting adversity. It’s a notion that may seem perplexing to outsiders, but it’s deeply ingrained in the village’s cultural tapestry. The solitary exception to this tradition is the roof that crowns the village’s government school.

A resident shared that this unique practice originates from a priest’s counsel, who warned against the consequences of erecting concrete roofs. The belief is so strong that even during house construction, a visit to the temple is a must. Prayers and letters are sent to the deity, seeking guidance on the choice between concrete and non-concrete roofing. The divinity’s message is resolute: opt for non-concrete. The villagers maintain that deviating from this divine mandate would inevitably lead to hardships, illustrating their point with the unfortunate tale of Nand Kishore, who defied the deity’s will and faced numerous tribulations, including mental illness.