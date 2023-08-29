'Why is Delhi So Dirty?' Viral Reddit Pic Showing Heaps of Garbage in National Capital Frustrates Residents

Delhi, the capital city of India, is known for its monuments, nightlife and scrumptious delicacies. It happens to be one of the top tourist cities in the country. From taking a stroll at India Gate to eating the best street food in Chandni Chowk and then partying at night at a fancy club - Delhi has it all. There is this side and then there is another side with narrow roads and garbage littered in the open. An image which is currently doing rounds on social media and massively outraged Delhiites. It shows heaps of trash lying around on a road, right next to a water body in the National capital.

The image is not just a sad sight to watch but it also depicts the unhygienic conditions that one has to live in. “Why is Delhi so dirty?" wrote the Reddit user while putting up the image. The image shows the side of the road filled with plastic bags, leftover food, and whatnot. The trash pile is going down till the water body, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the image has garnered multiple responses. “Just landed in Delhi….booked a hotel in Dwarka sector 9 and dealing with dirt and mosquitoes…. can’t sleep," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “When I visited Delhi, I was surprised there were few to none trash bin everywhere I went , lack of public trash bin could be one of the reasons." Another person wrote, “Enough of the meet ups at movie theater. Why don’t we organize a clean drive!! I’m sure we can do something!!!"