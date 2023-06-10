Why it's Time to Start Washing Our Clothes a Whole Lot Less

Washing clothes has a considerable impact on the environment, and especially on the oceans. This is due to the release of microplastics from the synthetic fibers used in the fashion industry. However, there are simple steps everyone can take to reduce the frequency of clothes washing, saving the planet and saving money at the same time.

In 2021, research conducted by the Ocean Wise organization and the Fisheries and Oceans Canada governmental department, revealed the presence of large quantities of microplastics in the oceans, including the Arctic, the overwhelming majority (92.3%) come from synthetic fibers, and more particularly polyester (73%), resembling the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) found in textiles. This is essentially due to the washing of clothes, as France’s Agency for Ecological Transition, ADEME, points out.

ADEME explains: “The biggest problem lies in all that is released by the washing of nylon, polyester, elastane or acrylic micro-particles. Emanating from our clothes, they are too small to be filtered by sewage treatment plants, and end up in the ocean. They are the main source of ocean pollution, ahead of plastic bags." And this is not without consequence, since an Australian study, dating from 2020, estimated the weight of microplastics on the seabed at 14 million tonnes.

This observation has prompted France — a pioneering country in this field — to introduce legislation stipulating that, by 2025, washing machines must be fitted with microplastic filters. In the meantime, here are a few simple steps every household can take to reduce the quantity of microplastics released into wastewater and then into the oceans, affecting both marine and land-based ecosystems.

Wear jeans at least four times before washing

How often should you wash your jeans? The question is open to debate, but experts on the subject agree that denim pants certainly don’t need washing after every wear. As we’ve seen, this habit harms the environment, particularly the oceans, and contributes to accelerated wear and tear. In 2014, Chip Bergh, CEO of the Levi’s brand, said that he only washed his jeans when strictly necessary. “And, when my jeans really need a wash, I do it the old-fashioned way: I hand-wash them and hang-dry them," he said. While no one is suggesting that you should never wash your jeans again, a low-temperature wash after four to six wears is more than enough to keep this wardrobe staple fresh.

This is supported by the French brand 1083, which nevertheless leaves it up to its customers to determine the right frequency of washing to help extend the lifespan of their jeans. “As for how often to wash jeans, that’s an open question. What’s certain is that if you wash them often, they wear out faster. But if you never wash them at all, they’ll clog up and the grains of dirt will have an equally negative abrasive effect. On average, we usually talk about four consecutive wears for pants, but it’s up to you to gauge it!" the brand explains on its blog. However, using a tumble dryer apparently has a “harsh" effect on the material. To limit unpleasant odors, it’s advisable not to store your jeans in a closet after wearing them, but to leave them in the open air.

Favor certain fabrics

As for other garments, it all depends on the material they’re made from and their function. Most undergarments should be washed after each use, with the exception of bras, which can be worn several times before being machine-washed. As for jackets and coats, they don’t come into direct contact with the body, so it’s not necessary to wash them every month or week — far from it. Some experts suggest washing them two or three times a year.

But this change in behavior can come into play long before washing — in other words, when buying clothes in the first place. Some materials are effectively self-cleaning, preventing the proliferation of bacteria and odors — a plus point not to be overlooked when choosing a garment. This is particularly true of wool, but also of hemp, linen, bamboo and coconut fiber. These materials have numerous advantages — both ecological and economic — and can make wardrobes a whole lot greener.

Rising to the challenge