Why Light to Moderate Alcohol Intake Could Reduce the Risk of Heart Disease

Scientific studies on the effects of alcohol on health are legion, and often contradict one another. The latest study, conducted by US researchers, reveals that light to moderate alcohol consumption may benefit heart health by influencing stress signaling in the brain. The aim for the scientists is not to encourage alcohol consumption, but to determine the mechanism behind this phenomenon in order to develop ways of replicating these protective effects.

The short- and long-term harmful effects of excessive alcohol consumption are well documented, but certain studies highlight potential benefits associated with more moderate or even light drinking. And yet, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently reiterated that “when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health." As a result, scientists are now seeking to understand and determine the mechanisms behind alcohol’s potential protective effects, in order to replicate them in ways that are less harmful to health.

That’s what researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in the USA have set out to achieve, revealing for the first time why there could be a link between light to moderate alcohol consumption and heart health. Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, their research suggests that low levels of alcohol may reduce stress signals in the brain over the long term, and by extension reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. “We are not advocating the use of alcohol to reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes because of other concerning effects of alcohol on health," explains senior author and cardiologist, Dr. Ahmed Tawakol, quoted in a news release.

Beneficial, but not only

More than 50,000 people enrolled in the Mass General Brigham Biobank program took part in this two-stage study. Researchers first assessed the link between light to moderate alcohol consumption and cardiovascular events, then looked at a subset of 754 participants who underwent brain imaging to confirm or refute the effect of this consumption on stress-related neuronal activity. In doing so, the scientists observed a reduction in stress signals in the amygdala complex — a brain region whose role is to manage fear or anxiety — in participants who consumed alcohol lightly or moderately.