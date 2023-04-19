Why MS Dhoni's Shadow Practise Frightened Deepak Chahar

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, cricketer MS Dhoni has been phenomenal, or rather at his fearsome best. Dhoni returned to his best form this season despite not playing cricket for over a year. This did not seem to affect his current performance. In his recent match, in five innings, he scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 210.71 including six maximums and two boundaries. Cricketer Deepak Chahar saw a peek at Dhoni’s form on Monday (April 17), which terrified him. Dhoni’s form has once again turned into a bowler’s worst nightmare.

It took place just before Dhoni’s introduction in the final over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting, which sent the Chinnaswamy crowd into a frenzy. The Chennai captain was seen practising in the shadows before entering the pitch to take his shot. As the bat whizzed past Chahar’s head, Dhoni — who was entirely focused on his practice — failed to realise that Chahar was seated there. Chahar was startled and promptly got up from his seat and left as Dhoni showed no signs of being shaken. The video, which went viral, has now been removed by the user due to some copyright issues.

Advertisement

After cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was out with two balls remaining, Dhoni entered the fray. Dhoni just managed a single, but cricketer Glenn Maxwell bowled the penultimate delivery wonderfully. The assault from cricketers Shivam Dube and Devon Conway, though, was plenty for Chennai, who posted a 227-run target against RCB in the Southern Derby, their biggest in IPL history.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Maxwell appeared to be on course to complete the chase successfully in Bengaluru, but the host club ultimately fell eight runs short, suffering their third defeat of the IPL 2023 season.

Advertisement

As for Chahar, he had staggered off the pitch after finishing an over due to a hamstring injury he sustained during a game last week. He was sent for scans, but CSK hasn’t released a formal comment on the severity of his injuries or if he could be available for selection again.

On JioCinema, which makes the match’s streaming available to everyone in India, a record-breaking 2.4 crore people watched the TATA IPL 2023. JioCinema has also experienced the highest number of app instals of late. The IPL attracts millions of new viewers each day to the streaming app.

Read all the Latest News here