Why Passengers Traveling to Japan Won't Need to Pack a Suitcase

Vacation packing can be a daunting and stressful task, and bursting-at-the-seams baggage can weigh heavily on the planet when you fly. But what if you didn’t have to bother? Japan Airlines has decided to try renting clothes to its passengers in the aim of reducing the environmental impact of its flights by streamlining luggage. Don’t forget your sunscreen, your hat, your beach towels, not to mention the perfect evening attire, and all your personal care products. Packing a suitcase requires thought and concentration, and even the most organized travelers can forget a phone charger or other everyday essentials. One option is to use ChatGPT to make sure you don’t forget anything, since the AI chatbot can write a comprehensive list of all the things you’ll need for any given destination or situation.

Using clothing rental to reduce passenger baggage

But there’s an even better way to make sure you don’t forget anything…. just don’t bother packing! Or at least, pack only the bare essentials, slipping a toothbrush and toothpaste into your carry-on case. For the rest, you can dress using a clothing rental service, a solution recently deployed by Japan Airlines, which is offering passengers bound for the Land of the Rising Sun the chance to select a capsule wardrobe they can use for two weeks.

Passengers simply log on to the Any Wear, Anywhere service website to select the kind of clothes they want to wear — casual, chic, or a mix of the two. You can choose up to six tops and three bottoms, specifying the season in which you’ll be traveling. That way, you can be sure to get clothes that suit the weather. Prices start at 4,000 yen (approx. €25.70) for a men’s summer pack comprising three tops and two bottoms. Sizes range from S to double L. Packs can be reserved up to one month in advance.

Once the rental has been confirmed, the service delivers the clothes to the passenger’s hotel or other accommodation. And it’s from there that the package of clothes should be returned before departure. Then, the pants, dresses or shorts will be sent to a laundry service in order to be reintroduced into the rental system. Note that the garments used in this process are not new products. They are pieces obtained from surplus stock or pre-owned garments, explains Japan Airlines (JAL) in a news release. The idea is to create a truly circular economy.