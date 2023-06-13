Why Residents Of Lucknow's Bibiganj Charge Rs 50 If You Ask For This Address

Often when we lose our way and the GPS does not exactly help us find the destination, we resort to asking passers-by. Now, it may be shocking and sound bizarre, but in one of the localities in Lucknow city, if you knock on someone’s door to ask for an address, you will have to pay.

In Lucknow’s Bibiganj area of Saadatganj, people charge Rs 50 for those who ask for the address of a famous Pandit named Budhram. Many from across the country come to meet him to get a solution for their problems. Distressed ones come to seek advice regarding debt, infidelity, harassment by in-laws, career advice, lack of interest in studies and many others. Reportedly, he offers a solution for just Rs 200.

While the Pandit is quite popular, he has put up no board to advertise his address. So, people lose their way and seek the help of others. This has been going on for so many years, and the neighbourhood is fed up. They have put up a notice board outside their houses that clearly states that the person will have to pay Rs 50 for enquiring about Pandit’s address and the timings of his availability.

Advertisement

A 70-year-old Kamla revealed that she has been staying in the area for quite a long time and her house is situated opposite the Pandit’s house. Due to this, almost 80 per cent of people knock on her house enquiring about Pandit Budhram’s address. She has been disturbed for such a long time that she too had put up a notice board for people to pay Rs 50 if they want the guidance to his house. She hoped that the fear of payment would make people stop knocking on her doors.