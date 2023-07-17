Why Texting On Road Is Dangerous? Delhi Police’s Creative Video Has The Answer

Delhi Police often make headlines for its innovative approach of communicating safety messages to the public online. From memes to video-based public service announcements – there’s no dearth of creativity in the police department’s public safety messages. In recent, Delhi Police the problems that one may encounter for texting while walking or even driving on the road. The video shows people texting while walking, and the alarming results that follow. From colliding with electric poles to falling into pits, tripping into swimming pools, or slipping on stairs due to a momentary distraction, the video vividly portrays the drawbacks of not being fully attentive while walking.

The video is followed by the message, “When you can’t text and walk, how can you text and drive!" The message sets as a reminder for people to prioritize road safety and to avoid distractions while driving or even walking.

“Aey bhai…. zara dekh kar chalo! Nahi toh sirf khabar hi pahonchegi aap nahi! (Hey brother… watch where you’re going! Otherwise, only the news will reach the destination and not you!)," read the tweet accompanying the video.

Check it out here:

The clip has raked up over 30 thousand views along with a range of comments from the online community.

A Twitter user stated that prevention is better than cure, stating, “Excellent awakening people, now a days people are doing such mistakes. Precaution is better than Cure. Best wishes to all."

Another individual said, “That is true we need to aware on road and public places."

“It’s a reality nowadays," read a comment.

One person wrote, “Rightly said and shown."

A user sarcastically added, “When memer took over police account."

