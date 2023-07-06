Why This 400-Year-Old Well In Andhra Pradesh Is A Blessing For Local Cattle Herders

Herders have a long-standing tradition of taking their cattle to graze in the forests. While food is abundant for the animals in the forest, satisfying their thirst poses a challenge. Do you know there is a famous well in a forest in Andhra Pradesh that has been quenching the thirst of animals for over four centuries? Located in the Erraguntla forest of Prakasam District, Subbanna well is primarily used by sheep and goat herders. These herders rely on Subbanna well, which has gained prominence for centuries for quenching the thirst of cattle.

Amid water scarcity within the forested area, this well has become an invaluable asset for herders. With a depth of around 50 feet, the well consistently supplies water, even during dry seasons. Cattle owners in the region regard Subbanna well as an enduring and limitless source of sustenance for their animals. Hailed as a vital water source for animals, all cattle owners bring their livestock to this well to quench their thirst.