Why This Bride Wanted Guests To Bring Wedding Gifts Worth More Than Rs 4000

A wedding is a family affair, where relatives unite and make all the necessary arrangements. The bride and groom also receive gifts from their loved ones as they start a new life together. From money, utensils to any home décor piece — most couples are thankful for the gift, no matter how much it costs. But a bride has been trolled online, after she demanded that her guests should spend at least $50 (Rs 4,129) on their gifts. The bride reasoned by saying that it would be a “slap in the face" for them (her and her family) to get a cheaper gift, after they are spending a huge amount of money on the wedding.

According to the Mirror, the bride said that she finds it distasteful when people show up to events empty-handed. She also said that she demanded this because her wedding will have an open bar and food which alone will cost $150 (Rs 12,338) per head and she believes that putting a minimum spend on gifts is reasonable.

The woman shared this first on Facebook and then on Reddit. She asked the social media users if it was rude to mention on invitations that gifts of $50 or more are mandatory. She also explained that her fiancé and she have a lot of people in their families, who love to show up empty hands to events to which they can afford to bring something.