Why This Haryana Man, Whose Son Became An IAS, Is Still Selling Lassi

For nearly 35 years, Ashok Swami has been serving his special lassi and mango shake at Rohtak Chowk in Dadri, Haryana. Despite his son’s successful career as an IAS officer, Ashok Swami remains dedicated to his ancestral business. He started his street vendor business at Rohtak Chowk which soon garnered immense traction among the people. Today, his lassi has become a favourite for both the young and the old.

Apart from this, he also runs Swami Sweets, a shop nestled in the heart of Rohtak Chowk. Notably, his son Saurabh Swami achieved great heights and currently holds the esteemed position of District Collector (DC) in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Even amidst his success, Saurabh Swami actively participated in his father’s business, assisting with lassi preparation while studying at the shop. Impressively, Saurabh cleared the UPSC civil services exam on his first attempt.

Ashok Swami’s lassi has gained widespread acclaim, particularly in South Haryana, cementing its status as a beloved local speciality. At the Swami Lassi shop, a glimpse into the secret recipe behind their famous lassi was unveiled. Ashok Swami highlighted the meticulous preparation method that involves selecting the finest milk and subjecting it to repeated boiling, resulting in an unrivalled lassi experience. Their establishment sees a staggering daily demand for lassi, with thousands of glasses sold. Whether hailing from the local community or travelling from distant lands, individuals visit their shops to explore a range of lassi.