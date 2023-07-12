Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Why This Haryana Man, Whose Son Became An IAS, Is Still Selling Lassi

Why This Haryana Man, Whose Son Became An IAS, Is Still Selling Lassi

The lassi shop is a preferred destination for political figures like Omprakash Chautala, Abhay Chautala, Sushil Gupta and Ashok Tanwar.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:20 IST

Delhi, India

Swami Lassi shop sells thousands of lassi glasses daily.
Swami Lassi shop sells thousands of lassi glasses daily.

For nearly 35 years, Ashok Swami has been serving his special lassi and mango shake at Rohtak Chowk in Dadri, Haryana. Despite his son’s successful career as an IAS officer, Ashok Swami remains dedicated to his ancestral business. He started his street vendor business at Rohtak Chowk which soon garnered immense traction among the people. Today, his lassi has become a favourite for both the young and the old.

Apart from this, he also runs Swami Sweets, a shop nestled in the heart of Rohtak Chowk. Notably, his son Saurabh Swami achieved great heights and currently holds the esteemed position of District Collector (DC) in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Even amidst his success, Saurabh Swami actively participated in his father’s business, assisting with lassi preparation while studying at the shop. Impressively, Saurabh cleared the UPSC civil services exam on his first attempt.

Ashok Swami’s lassi has gained widespread acclaim, particularly in South Haryana, cementing its status as a beloved local speciality. At the Swami Lassi shop, a glimpse into the secret recipe behind their famous lassi was unveiled. Ashok Swami highlighted the meticulous preparation method that involves selecting the finest milk and subjecting it to repeated boiling, resulting in an unrivalled lassi experience. Their establishment sees a staggering daily demand for lassi, with thousands of glasses sold. Whether hailing from the local community or travelling from distant lands, individuals visit their shops to explore a range of lassi.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Swami Lassi shop has earned the prestigious recognition of serving lassi to esteemed individuals, including former Chief Ministers. Notably, people like Hukum Singh and Bansilal have relished the delightful lassi offered there. Even today, the shop remains a preferred destination for political leaders with figures like Omprakash Chautala, Abhay Chautala, Sushil Gupta and Ashok Tanwar.

    The continued support from influential leaders has helped the shop cement its footing in the market and attract customers from far-flung locations. Here, the worlds of delicious food and politics seamlessly come together, making it a sought-after spot for both lassi lovers and political figures.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 11:20 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 11:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App