Why This Japanese Restaurant Has Banned Mobile Phones For Customers While Eating

These days, the normal progression of humans is being hampered by their dependence on cell phones. From children to adults, all are busy on mobiles and tablets whether they are strolling down the road or at any event, and even while eating at a restaurant. However, recently a Japanese ramen restaurant has announced that customers will not be permitted to use their phones while dining to maintain the quality of the food and reduce wait times.

According to a report by CNN, the restaurant, Debu Chan, is in Tokyo, Japan. There is an unspoken rule in restaurants serving ramen noodles in Japan — eat early and make space for others. Earlier, customers in the restaurant used to sit for a long time scrolling their phones instead of enjoying the hot served food.

When the restaurant workers noticed why it was taking so long for the customers to have the food they found that the people were using their phones until the ramen cooled down and then started eating while watching videos on their mobiles. The owner of the restaurant, Kai, said that they serve Hakata ramen which is only 1 millimetre wide. Being so thin, it gets stretched quickly and its taste gets ruined when kept for a long time.

Seeing all this, he banned the use of mobile phones in his restaurant. By imposing this rule, their dish is not wasted in front of their eyes as people can enjoy it fully. Secondly, during peak hours, when the crowd is very large, others do not have to stand in long queues anymore. Debu Chan can accommodate up to 33 people. However, owner Kai shared that it’s not unusual to have 10 people waiting in line for a seat at peak hours.

Now, this new rule of the Debu Chan restaurant has become a major topic of discussion in Japan. The staff at the restaurant have not put any sign anywhere in the shop that they have banned using phones, instead they go to the people themselves and ask them not to use phones.

