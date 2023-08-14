Why This UK Man Booked Himself A 3-year-long World Tour In A Cruise Ship

The cost of living is increasing day by day. People are struggling to live a comfortable life because they are unable to make enough money for themselves and their families. Amid concerns like these, a man from the UK has decided to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, which will take him to several destinations in 1000 days. He is doing this not just for his love for travelling, but to save money as well. The amazing thing about the trip is that the cost of living on this journey is way cheaper than what he would have had to spend at his home in England. Plus, he gets to travel the world.

It is a genius way to escape the increasing expenses of day-to-day life. The man named Adam is a medical engineer. He is set to start his journey around the world in November on a cruise ship. It will start from Istanbul, and take him to places like Shanghai and Montego Bay. Talking to the Daily Mail Online, Adam said that he had gone through some problems in life, and wanted to take a break. He said, “I have been through a few life-changing events recently. I sort of thought I have had enough of this."

He is going to be on board Miray International’s MV Lara ship, which is run by Life at Sea Cruises. Their cruises start at 60,000 pounds per year, and it includes visits to the seven wonders of the world. Initially, he thought the offer was a scam, “When I saw it I thought, is this a scam? Around the world for three years?" he shared.