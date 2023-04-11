Why You Should Never Take Phones To The Toilet

People have got addicted to their phones nowadays. From the time they wake up in the morning to the time they go to sleep at night, they are glued to their devices. Moreover, many people also take their phones to the toilet. But this habit can cause a major health problem. According to doctors, men should not go to the toilet with a phone and there is a scientific reason for this. This habit can also be fatal.

Dr Helen Burney, a urologist at the Indiana University Health Department, said that splashes of urine containing bacteria remain in toilets and public restrooms for several days. It has been revealed in many kinds of research that drops of urine can reach a distance of up to three feet. At the time of flushing, urine can go up to six feet away. So, it will most likely also reach your phone. There can be many bacteria and viruses in the faeces and urine. When you flush the toilet, bacteria spreads out. Another study has found that flushing a urinal can remove 57 per cent of bacterial particles from a person in 5.5 seconds. It can last for several days and make one sick.

Advertisement

According to a report from Daily Mail, NordVPN surveyed in 2021. It was found that 65 percent of 9,800 adults use their phones in the toilet. It is a common belief that holding your phone with the other hand will reduce the spread of germs and keep them away from your device, but this is wrong. Dr Burney pointed out that even if you think you’re clean and you’re just touching yourself, or you’re not even flushing the urinal, a lot of backsplashes happen.

According to doctors, public toilets are often completely unhygienic and are hotspots of bacteria. When you touch anything, dangerous germs and bacteria reach your hand even when you touch the door or simply use the bathroom flush. Even if you touch the wall, you will come under the grip of bacteria. This place is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria such as E. coli, Streptococcus, and Hepatitis A and E. Due to this, you can get fatal diseases like diarrhoea, fever and Shigella.

Read all the Latest News here