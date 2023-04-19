Will Smith Proudly Records His Kids' Performance At Coachella, Image Goes Viral

Parents are always our biggest cheerleaders. Be it performing at the school’s annual day function or giving a Ted talk in your adulthood, your parents would always be there, cheering for you and capturing the moment as the most precious memory. Now, a Twitter post which is currently going viral shows American actor and rapper Will Smith recording his kids’ performance at Coachella 2023. Many artists performed on the stage, including Diljit Dosanjh, Bad Bunny, and many more. Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith, had a solo performance during the weekend at the music festival.

Twitter user ‘Michael Watson II’ shared a video from her performance and an image of Will Smith capturing the moment. “Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella — Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father," read the caption. Have a look:

“It’s heartwarming to see siblings supporting each other, especially on such a big stage like Coachella. And to have their dad there capturing the moment and feeling proud just adds to the beauty of it all. Glad you got to witness it!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “They really raised some beautiful and loving ass kids and that’s really what that parenting shit should be about."

“These kids are never in trouble, are always loving and supportive of each other, use their platform to help their communities, and stay doing talented shit while maintaining their individuality and personalities. I love," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage.

