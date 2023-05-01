Will SS Rajamouli Direct A Movie Based On Indus Valley Civilization? Anand Mahindra Thinks So

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is impressed with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Why, you ask? It is because the filmmaker had once attempted to make a film on Indus Valley Civilization so that he could “create global awareness" about it. In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra gave a shoutout to the acclaimed director for “considering" a film project like that. The businessman shared a Twitter thread comprising historical illustrations of the civilization’s various cities, including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Rakhigarhi, Banawali, Kalibangan, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar.

The user, who shared the Twitter thread in the first place, also mentioned that the “Indus Valley Civilization is the world’s oldest civilization, dated back to more than 7500 BCE. Sole purpose of this tweet is just to educate the name of ancient cities existed in our Indus Valley. All pictures are used here for representative purpose, maybe differ from sites."

Sharing the thread created by the user, Anand Mahindra wrote: “These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to SS Rajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilization."

Reacting to Anand Mahindra’s post, SS Rajamouli tweeted that he “thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus Valley civilization" while shooting for his 2009 movie Magadheera in Gujarat but couldn’t as he was “denied permission" to visit the required location in Pakistan.

“Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus Valley civilization, narrated by that tree! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission (sic)," wrote the filmmaker.

Rajamouli’s tweet garnered many reactions from social media users. One made a reference to blockbuster RRR: “Pakistan denying permission would’ve fuelled SSR to do a bigger Indian film later on, maybe that was RRR."

Another requested Rajamouli: “It would be great if you focus on historical movies and add beauty to past and show how past people and emotions were to future generations."

What are your thoughts about a movie on Indus Valley Civilization?

