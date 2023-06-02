Will We Soon Be Harnessing Solar Energy Directly From Space?

Japan hopes to soon be able to put into orbit satellites capable of transmitting energy harvested by their solar panels to Earth. The first experiment is scheduled for 2025. The country’s authorities and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have long been working on the idea of harvesting solar energy from space. According to Nikkei Asia, an experiment will be carried out around 2025, headed by a professor from Kyoto University who specializes in solar energy in space, to see if the idea is viable in real conditions.

The aim is to begin deploying small satellites in orbit, at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers. These satellites would be designed to collect solar energy via their panels and then transmit this energy to Earth in the form of microwaves. This energy would be sent to receiving stations on the ground and transformed into electricity. The advantage of energy in the form of microwaves is that it can easily pass through clouds.

The major advantage of this technology is that, in theory, it would represent an unlimited source of renewable energy, since solar panels in space can collect energy at any time of day, whereas on Earth it’s much more difficult, for instance, depending on the weather.

However, the results in terms of production output are unlikely to be spectacular, at least initially. It has been calculated that to produce the electricity equivalent of a nuclear reactor, a surface area of around 4 sq km of solar panels would have to be used, which would represent a colossal investment, estimated at over a trillion yen, or around 7.1 billion US dollars.

It should be noted that this type of technology is also being developed in China and the US, and that Japan is hoping to take the lead when it comes to exploiting solar energy from space.