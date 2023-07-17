Wimbledon's 'Ajao Dikha Dunga' Tweet After Alcaraz vs Djokovic Final is 'Smash Hit' on Desi Twitter

Carlos Alcaraz, the rising tennis star, scripted a remarkable Wimbledon fairytale on Sunday evening, setting the stage ablaze on Centre Court. Despite his youthful accomplishments and dominant grasscourt season leading up to the 2023 final, he faced the monumental task of challenging history-seeker Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion. Little did anyone expect that he would stun the world by winning it over the ultimate favourite of the match! Meanwhile, as the world marvels at the triumph of the young Alcaraz, Wimbledon couldn’t resist joining the celebrations and sharing a light-hearted message for its Hindi audience.

“Novak ko #Wimbledon mai haraana hai? Ajao dikha dunga," the official Twitter handle of Wimbledon wrote alongside Alcaraz’s image with the trophy.

Advertisement

Didn’t get it? This is a witty reference to the viral Instagram reel featuring property broker Bhavesh Kaware and his trademark phrase, ‘Aa jao dikha dunga,’ which has taken the internet by storm. But, would have thought Wimbledon would post something like that? Pure delight!

Check It Out:

This unexpected move amused Desi fans of the sport, who flooded the comments section with joy and surprise. “Woah, They’re tweeting in Hindi. I thought it might be a regional account, but it’s the official one!" commented a user.

“Wimbledon is going desi day by day. From Thalaiva to now this - Either Wimbledon is outsourcing its social media work to India, or some Indian company has taken over Wimbledon. If neither, then yes, Wimbledon is definitely winning some big-time Indian followers like me!" wrote another, expressing their amusement and appreciation for the fun-filled gesture.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the match itself was a roller-coaster ride for Alcaraz, who was considered the underdog. Despite a tough start in the opening set, he displayed incredible resilience and fought back tenaciously, ultimately securing a thrilling five-set victory over Djokovic.