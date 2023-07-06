With 54,000 Diamonds, Indian Jewellery House Creates A Masterpiece And Many World Records

When Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe sang Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend she truly meant it. But the precious stones are doing more than just that now. Shiva Narayan jewellers, an Indian jewellery house has made history by achieving 8 Guinness World Records Titles. The renowned legacy jewellery brand from Hyderabad has become the first Indian jeweller to accomplish this remarkable feat, reported ANI. To mark this occasion, a star-studded event took place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. Many esteemed dignitaries and celebrities joined the event to pay tribute to Shiv Narayan’s rich legacy. Of them was, Bollywood star Disha Patani, walking down the ramp in the jewellery house’s exquisite necklace.

The evening also showcased the “Experiential Zone". This was a place for attendees to indulge in an immersive experience of the record-breaking jewels themselves. These zones were divided into four parts. Each had a specific creation and an insight into the inspiration and intricacies behind the work of art.

The first piece to be showcased was the Ganesh Pendant. Weighing 1011.150 grams, it features a staggering 11,472 diamonds. This is the secret behind the masterpiece holding two Guinness World Records titles. These titles include, “The Heaviest Pendant" and “The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant".

If that was something that took your breath away, you must look up the Ram Darbar pendant. It had 54,666 diamonds weighing 1681.820 grams. This earned them the titles of “The Heaviest Pendant" and “The Most Diamonds Set On A Pendant". The pendant took over eight and a half months to be finished.

The Satlada Necklace also has two Guinness World Records titles. That is “The Most Emeralds Set On A Necklace" and “The Most Diamonds Set On A Necklace." The piece features 315 emeralds and 1971 diamonds.

The Magnifying Glass is a creation that is valued at $108,346 (over Rs 89.41 lakh). This has earned it the title of “The Most Expensive Magnifying Glass."

Ram Parivar is also one of the necklaces set to bag the jewellery house another Guinness World Record. It is made with over 400 carats worth of diamonds, 2600 carats of Emeralds and approx 1.9 kilograms of gold.