With AI, You Don't Have to Be An Artist to Make Music

New technologies are changing not only the way we consume music, but also the way it is made. Artificial intelligence programs are increasingly being used to create tracks from scratch, without the help of any songwriter, composer or performer.

Several startups now offer AI software to help with musical composition, such as Music LM, AI Music, Melodrive, Groov. AI, Humtap and Popgun. All the more reason for Meta to take an interest. The American group recently released a first version of MusicGen, an open-source tool capable of generating music from a text description.

The way it works is reminiscent of generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT or Dall-E. MusicGen uses language comprehension and learning models based on very large quantities of data to craft instrumental pieces of up to 12 seconds in length. Users simply write a precise prompt (a written request), indicating the desired musical genre, tempo, instruments or mood. In just a few minutes, the machine constructs an original track that matches their requirements. This technical feat is made possible by the 20,000 hours of recordings with which MusicGen has been trained. Some of these come from royalty-free music platforms such as Shutterstock and Pond5, according to the tech news website, Techcrunch.

MusicGen’s creations are experimental: they are far more flawed than those made by real musicians. But for how long? As MusicGen’s model is open source, Meta’s researchers will use feedback from users of the artificial intelligence software to improve its compositions. This may well revive the fears among music professionals that they will eventually be replaced by machines.

Technology to the detriment of ‘real’ artists?