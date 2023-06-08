With No FIR Ever, This Haryana Village A Living Example Of Brotherhood

In today’s times, individuals have turned against one another, even within their own families. It is disheartening to witness how even minor conflicts can quickly escalate into acts of violence, resulting in the tragic loss of precious lives. Police stations and courts are inundated with an influx of cases involving fights, bloodshed, theft and deception. However, amid this tumultuous state of affairs, the village of Badhai Khera in Haryana’s Fatehabad stands out as an extraordinary embodiment of solidarity.

Astonishingly, not a single police case has been filed against anyone in the village. No disputes have even reached the point of involving the authorities. The villagers have established a tradition of resolving conflicts through brotherhood. Whenever a disagreement or dispute arises, the village elders come together to peacefully address and resolve the issue among themselves.

In this village, every member accepts the decisions of the elders, without any hesitation. This acceptance is the reason behind the absence of any police complaints and the village’s youth and elders refraining from drug consumption.

This village is home to 522 individuals, with 370 eligible voters. Initially, a farming family from Dagar village in Haryana settled in Badhai Khera. Following their footsteps, many people resided in the village. Adjacent to the village, there are 18 smaller and larger settlements known as dhanis. Badhai Khera village primarily consists of two Jat society gotras, namely Barala and Budania.

It is worth noting that the village holds ancestral significance for cabinet minister Devender Singh Babli. The village has also witnessed development initiatives, with the periodic implementation of various improvement projects. Notably, a community centre was recently constructed, serving as a valuable communal space. Furthermore, under “Jagmag Yojana", the entire village was recently illuminated during the nighttime.