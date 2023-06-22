Woman, About To Jump From A High Rise Building, Saved In The Nick Of Time

Life and death are in no one’s hands, and we have seen it so many times. People have been seen dancing, singing, and walking happy and healthy in one moment and dead in another. Recently, a video of a woman trying to jump from a high-rise building to end her life went viral. Just when she attempted to die by suicide, the rescue team came and saved her.

In the viral video, you can see the woman standing outside the railing of a balcony of her apartment. She was preparing to jump when the rescue team came to save her. The woman is surrounded by the rescue team around her on each floor.

At first, the rescue team tried to convince her not to jump by talking to her and distracting her by engaging in their conversation. As soon as she is about to jump, the rescue teams throw a green coloured net in front of her. Teams on the other floor hold the net firmly.