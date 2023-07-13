Woman Aggressively Breaks TV Screen After She Catches Son Watching 'Hentai', Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently going viral shows a woman acting up aggressively after she discovered her son watching ‘Hentai’. For those who don’t know, Hentai is a term that refers to pornographic anime and manga. In Japanese, the term loosely translates to ‘perversion’ or ‘abnormality’ in English, claims Comicbook. The son is not visible in the video. However, the mother can be seen screaming and yelling as she throws objects on the TV screen trying to break it. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a page called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ and has sparked mixed reaction on social media.

While some people are saying it’s not right of her to behave in such an aggressive manner, others can be seen making jokes about it. Here, have a look at the viral video:

“Just a matter of time until I get caught," wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Another person mentioned, “My biggest fear few years ago." Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 408K views.

The video came as a reaction to Magicpin’s tweet where they asked people to name the biggest fight in their household to receive a free chai.