Woman Aggressively Breaks TV Screen After She Catches Son Watching 'Hentai', Video Goes Viral

Woman Aggressively Breaks TV Screen After She Catches Son Watching 'Hentai', Video Goes Viral

Viral video shows woman breaking her TV screen after she catches son watching Hentai.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman Aggressively Breaks TV Screen After She Catches Son Watching 'Hentai'. (Image: Twitter/@GharKeKalesh)
A video which is currently going viral shows a woman acting up aggressively after she discovered her son watching ‘Hentai’. For those who don’t know, Hentai is a term that refers to pornographic anime and manga. In Japanese, the term loosely translates to ‘perversion’ or ‘abnormality’ in English, claims Comicbook. The son is not visible in the video. However, the mother can be seen screaming and yelling as she throws objects on the TV screen trying to break it. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a page called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ and has sparked mixed reaction on social media.

Also Read: ‘Traumatising’ Video of Mom Hitting Her Daughter For Having a Boyfriend Sparks Outrage on Twitter

While some people are saying it’s not right of her to behave in such an aggressive manner, others can be seen making jokes about it. Here, have a look at the viral video:

“Just a matter of time until I get caught," wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Another person mentioned, “My biggest fear few years ago." Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 408K views.

The video came as a reaction to Magicpin’s tweet where they asked people to name the biggest fight in their household to receive a free chai.

    • Also Read: Dukaan CEO’s ‘Good News’ of Laying Off 90% Staff Meets With Online Backlash

    Meanwhile, earlier, another video that went viral has massive outrage on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen beating her daughter in front of people for having a boyfriend. It has raised concerns on how parents are okay with hitting their children. The mother can be seen repeatedly slapping her daughter as she cries and asks her to stop. However, nothing stops the mother and she keeps beating her daughter ruthlessly and then drags her out of the room.

    first published: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST
