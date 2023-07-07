Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman Asks if Trolley Bags in Trains Indicate 'Development', Twitter Gives Her Reality Check

Woman Asks if Trolley Bags in Trains Indicate 'Development', Twitter Gives Her Reality Check

Viral Tweet: Woman's 'development' observation of increasing trolley bags in trains leaves Indians spitting out 'facts'.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST

Delhi, India

Woman Asks if Trolleys in Trains Indicate ‘Development’, Viral Tweet Has Desis Showing ‘Reality’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@poojavdubey)
Woman Asks if Trolleys in Trains Indicate ‘Development’, Viral Tweet Has Desis Showing ‘Reality’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@poojavdubey)

Recently, a Twitter user named Pooja Dubey shared an image of trolley bags in a train, which led her to contemplate whether Indians have shifted to these modern bags instead of the old, heavy ones. She expressed her thoughts on Twitter, writing “Did your ever notice that everyone is using the trolley bags now. Few years back people used to carry those old kind of bags and irregular shape jholas. Are we heading to a developed economy?". Soon, her tweet gained traction as people began highlighting the stark contrast between her perception and the reality of trains in India.

Check the Viral Tweet:

Advertisement

“Those who think of the presence of “Trolley bags" in an AC compartment of a train as an indicator of a developed economy should first have a look inside the general compartment," commented a user. Another one pointed out, “It’s an indicator that you’ve finally priced the poor out of your compartment."

Meanwhile, the third one suggested, “Lets take one more picture in the local un-reserved,non-AC compartment and than we can see what direction we are heading to."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a lighthearted manner, one such user humourously remarked, “Developed economy… no! We are moving to more plastic usage and to make sure to break someone head when it falls off the racks" while another one shared a pic of foreign lady standing with Desis’ signature ‘Vimal’ bag and quipped, “Kya baat kar rahi hai mam aap, hum aaj bhi Vimal ka thaila badi shaan se istemal karte hain" (What are you saying, ma’am? We still proudly use Vimal bags).

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over 625K views and over 110 retweets.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Also Read: UK Man Tries To Steal ATM From Supermarket With Crane, Disrupts Train Services

    Earlier, a dissatisfied traveller aboard the Vande Bharat Express took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the food quality on the luxury train. The tweet gained significant attention as the passenger shared images comparing the food served during the train’s inaugural run with the perceived “stale" food being provided presently. The tweet caught the attention of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), who responded to address the concerns raised.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App