Woman Buys, Returns, And Reclaims Mysterious Painting; Seeks Professional 'Curse Cleansing'

Who doesn’t love a good discount when shopping at a charity store? We all relish the thrill of finding a hidden gem among the shelves but for one woman, a budget-friendly purchase led to an extraordinary and haunting experience. Meet Zoe Elliott-Brown, who stumbled upon a captivating and mysterious portrait of a young girl in a vibrant red dress while perusing the offerings at a charity store in the United Kingdom. What began as a simple thrift store find for Zoe and her family, soon evolved into a scary experience filled with a sinister feeling that seemed to be driven by an otherworldly presence.

While shopping at the Hastings Advice Representation Centre (HARC) shop in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, Zoe stumbled upon the portrait, priced at a mere £20 (approximately Rs 2000). Drawn to the painting’s inexplicable allure, Zoe decided to purchase it. The cashier of the shop warned her that the painting might carry a curse as it had already been returned to the shop twice, with previous buyers attributing it to some mysterious forces, reports Ladbible.

Advertisement

Despite these eerie forewarnings, Zoe, aged 36, went ahead with the purchase at the insistence of her mother, Jayne. Jayne, aged 68, was strangely captivated by the artwork. However, her fascination was far from positive. Zoe described her mother as “transfixed" by the painting in an unusual manner.

Labbible further reports that bringing the painting home created chaos for the Elliott-Brown family. Their dog, Cilla, began growling and barking at the portrait and refused to go near it. Zoe’s mother, Jayne, experienced a series of health problems, including hot flushes and trembling, leading her to wear sweaters despite the summertime temperatures.

Advertisement

Despite these disturbances, Jayne remained oddly protective of the painting, treating it like a cherished family heirloom. Zoe recounted her mother’s behavior, stating that she was constantly staring at it. She was even running her fingers over and polished it even though it didn’t need polishing. “Any mention of getting rid of it… she got really snappy. It’s like some family heirloom she’s become protective over," she added.

Jayne, a retired office worker, explained her connection to the artwork, saying that she felt like the girl in the painting was unhappy and she wanted to cheer her up. She also recounted peculiar incidents like unexplained tapping on doors and her own physical discomfort, Daily Mail reported.

Advertisement

Zoe, however, firmly believed that her mother’s ailments were linked to the painting’s mysterious powers. She even had to call an ambulance when Jayne collapsed, although they later cancelled the call.

Then, one night, while watching a lightning storm with her partner, Ben, Zoe encountered a chilling, dark figure three miles from their home. Frightened, they fled from the ominous presence. This terrifying experience prompted Zoe to return the painting to the charity shop once and for all.