Woman Calls Out Airbnb Host For Charging Rs 42,000 Per Night For Tent In Backyard

Over the years, unusual Airbnb listings have often caught our attention online – ranging from rooms inside bathrooms to converted jail cells. Now, a recent case in Australia has added a new twist to the list. Caity, while looking for an affordable stay after attending a friend’s party, stumbled upon a bizarre listing on the Airbnb app. What was supposed to be a cosy spot was nothing more than a simple tent pitched in someone’s backyard. The place she found was based in Warriewood on Sydney’s Northern beaches and the listing was titled ‘Camping Swag Under The Stars.’

The cost of this outdoor accommodation would be $800 (approximately Rs 42,000) per night for a solo guest. For two people, the rate was even higher, which was $1,156 (approximately Rs 61,000) and a group of three could end up shelling out more than $1,500 (approximately Rs 80,000) for this unconventional accommodation. The listing showcased photos of the tent in the filthy yard where guests would be sleeping during the night.

In a conversation with News.com.au, Caity said, “At first, I thought it was some kind of insane glamping experience for that price. But no, it was basically a swag and the photos of the property looked unkempt and the backyard looked like it hadn’t been mowed in months."

To make matters worse, the woman observed that the tent wasn’t even set up, suggesting that guests were required to pitch it themselves. On the other hand, the Airbnb owner is even asking for an additional $200 (approximately Rs 10,000) cleaning fee, leaving Caity baffled and questioning, “Cleaning what, exactly?"