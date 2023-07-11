Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman Caught Smuggling 5 Live Corn Snakes Inside Her Top In China

Woman Caught Smuggling 5 Live Corn Snakes Inside Her Top In China

The incident unfolded at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, where customs officers detected a traveller with an unusual body shape.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 20:28 IST

Delhi, India

How much bizarre is too much bizarre? (Credits: Twitter)
How much bizarre is too much bizarre? (Credits: Twitter)

In the world of smuggling, where creative tactics push the boundaries of what’s imaginable, a recent incident has caught attention and left everyone speechless. It’s a tale that will send chills down your spine, involving a smuggler and an astonishing method of concealment. Well, a woman in China’s Guangdong province has been caught smuggling five live corn snakes inside her top.

The incident unfolded at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, where customs officers detected a female traveller with an unusual body shape. Intrigued by this peculiar observation, the officials decided to conduct a thorough body inspection. What they discovered during the examination sent shivers down their spines and left everyone in disbelief.

Wrapped securely in stockings and concealed against her chest, the woman was found to be carrying five live corn snakes. These snakes, known scientifically as Pantherophis guttatus and commonly referred to as red rat snakes, are a nonvenomous species found in the United States. Rat snakes are notorious for their ability to overpower and constrict their prey, making them formidable predators in the wild.

Advertisement

Prompt action was taken by the customs officials, who immediately confiscated the snakes and handed them over to the relevant authorities. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but it is expected that she will face legal consequences for her smuggling attempt.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • This incident is not an isolated occurrence, as smuggling attempts involving rare and protected reptiles continue to pose a significant challenge to wildlife preservation efforts. Earlier this year, three individuals were arrested for their involvement in an attempt to smuggle two red sand boa snakes from Pune to Moradabad. The red sand boa, listed as “near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

    In the Pune-Moradabad case, forest division officials acted upon a tip-off and apprehended the accused during an undercover operation. The snakes were subsequently examined by medical experts and found to be in good health. The accused individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and have been remanded to judicial custody.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 20:18 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 20:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App