Woman Caught Smuggling 5 Live Corn Snakes Inside Her Top In China

In the world of smuggling, where creative tactics push the boundaries of what’s imaginable, a recent incident has caught attention and left everyone speechless. It’s a tale that will send chills down your spine, involving a smuggler and an astonishing method of concealment. Well, a woman in China’s Guangdong province has been caught smuggling five live corn snakes inside her top.

The incident unfolded at the Futian Port in Shenzhen, where customs officers detected a female traveller with an unusual body shape. Intrigued by this peculiar observation, the officials decided to conduct a thorough body inspection. What they discovered during the examination sent shivers down their spines and left everyone in disbelief.

Wrapped securely in stockings and concealed against her chest, the woman was found to be carrying five live corn snakes. These snakes, known scientifically as Pantherophis guttatus and commonly referred to as red rat snakes, are a nonvenomous species found in the United States. Rat snakes are notorious for their ability to overpower and constrict their prey, making them formidable predators in the wild.

Prompt action was taken by the customs officials, who immediately confiscated the snakes and handed them over to the relevant authorities. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but it is expected that she will face legal consequences for her smuggling attempt.