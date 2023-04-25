Woman Celebrates Divorce By Setting Wedding Dress On Fire

There’s a certain degree of stigma attached to divorces in the society. It is usually considered a low phase in life, but have you heard of someone celebrating their divorce? This woman named Lauren Brooke has been making rounds on the internet thanks to a unique way to mark her divorce. Instead of sulking that her married life had come to an end, she celebrated the feat by setting her wedding dress on fire. The dress had been a symbol of her failed marriage and after years of holding onto it, she finally decided to let it go. Lauren had been married to her former spouse since 2012. After being together for nearly a decade, their relationship came to an end in September 2021.

Although the divorce proceedings were finalised in January this year, Lauren felt like she needed closure and what better way to do it than with a symbolic act of letting go?

Lauren Brooke, a banker from North Carolina in the United States, explained to South West News Service (SWNS) that her intention was to demonstrate that divorce is a difficult, unpleasant, and painful experience for everyone involved. She also shared that there were days when she would wake up crying and moments when she believed her life would not improve. However, her life did improve.

She expressed that even after her divorce, she and her former husband will continue raising their children for the rest of their lives.

Lauren added that she had survived and come out on the other side. She claims to be in a much better place.

Further explaining the photo shoot, featuring her setting the wedding dress on fire, Lauren Brooke said that she was terrified of fire. Many people laughed while she burned her wedding dress.

Explaining that while she felt empowered by burning the dress, Lauren was worried that she might feel sad.

However, according to her, she is now in a happy place all because of her.

Lauren Brooke added that women are often told to stay and keep their families together. Brooke emphasized that women should not feel ashamed for choosing to end their marriage.

