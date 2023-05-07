Woman Claims Kendall Jenner is The 'Prettiest' Girl to Exist, Gets Brutally Roasted

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘china palace’ took to the micro-blogging site and claimed that American model Kendall Jenner is the prettiest woman she has ever seen. Posting a picture of the model, the Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know a prettier woman y’all please shut the fuck up." The tweet comes in after Kendall has been making headlines for her stunning appearance at the MET Gala. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the reality star turned heads in a shimmering beige dress that perfectly complemented her statuesque figure.

Taking to Twitter, ‘china palace,’ further mentioned, “the way this tweet appears all the time in my mentions makes me feel tired of this picture and the way her lipstick looks bothers me so much now." With this, she posted four more pictures of the model and wrote, “so here’s 4 more. literally the prettiest ever." The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered over 8 million views. Have a look:

However, seems like the tweet did not sit that well with people. The Twitter user is now being brutally roasted for her statement. “She would be another basic brunette walking down the street if she wasn’t famous," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I can name 100’s of them And inner beauty is much more important which she doesn’t have." One person also posted an image of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and wrote, “the audacity to say that when the most beautiful woman in the world exists."

Here are a few responses:

What do you think?

