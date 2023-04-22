Woman Collects 9 Kg Of Trash In 30-Mile Swim Across Miami's Biscayne Bay

Merle Liivand, a four-time Guinness World Record holder, with yet another feat. In her latest challenging task, she swam 30 miles across Miami’s Biscayne Bay in just 14 hours and 15 minutes. Liivand, who is originally from Estonia, moved to Miami ten years ago to swim in warmer waters. Swimming has been a part of her life since she was prescribed it as a way to strengthen her breathing at age 11 due to severe medical issues. A video of Merle’s incredible feat was shared on Twitter. In the clip, Merle can be seen swimming across Biscayne Bay not just doing something astonishing, but also raising awareness about an important issue.

Merle is also known as “Eco Mermaid" for her dedication to cleaning up the water while she swims. During her latest swim, she collected approximately 20 pounds of trash from Biscayne Bay, an important effort considering a report by the Florida Department of Environmental stating that the high level of debris in the bay poses a threat to both wildlife and public safety, reported BBC.

Advertisement

The tweet read, “This Guinness World Record holder swam 30 miles while collecting trash around Miami’s Biscayne Bay in order to raise awareness about ocean pollution." Check it out here:

Advertisement

Merle Liivand has been breaking swimming world records left and right, with previous Guinness World Records for the 10-kilometre mermaid monofin swim, the 20-kilometre swim, and the 30-kilometre swim. In May 2022, she completed a world-record 26.22-mile (full marathon) swim using her mermaid tail in just under 12 hours. It’s important to note that a monofin swim does not involve using one’s arms at all, making her feat all the more impressive.

Merle’s dedication to swimming and the environment is truly inspiring, and it’s clear that she has found her calling in the water. As she likes to jokingly say, she lives in the ocean, reported Miami’s Community News. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and a reminder that even the most challenging circumstances can be overcome with hard work and determination.

Advertisement

The contamination of the ocean is caused by a mixture of garbage and chemicals, with the majority originating from the land and then carried into the water by the wind or water currents. This pollution has a harmful impact on the environment, the health of living beings, and the global economy.

Read all the Latest News here