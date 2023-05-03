Woman Confirms She Hasn’t Washed Her Jeans For Nearly 2 Decades: ‘They Don't Smell’

How often do you wash your jeans? Well, this woman has gained massive traction after confirming she has never washed her pair of denims on national television. What’s more shocking is that she has owned the jeans nearly for two decades. Identified to be Sandra Willis, she is a well-known guest on the UK daytime television program Steph’s Packed Lunch. Willis makes regular appearances alongside her husband David, but during one of the recent episodes, she left viewers shell-shocked after coming clean about never washing her M&S jeans.

While opening up about the revelation, she told The Sun, it was 18 years ago after the birth of her daughter Liberty in 2004 when she picked up the apparel. Reportedly, at the moment she was looking for stretchy trousers that would make her feel comfortable. Ever since finding them, the mother of two has continued to use them for attending various occasion, be it dinner or going down to the pub. “I only wear them once a year and I can’t get rid of them because they still look brand new. But I do the smell test and, to be fair, I must be a very clean person as they don’t smell," she clarified.

Advertisement

The shocking revelation was ousted when the presenter of Steph’s Packed Lunch, Steph McGovern, asked the audience to stand up. She read out specific time spans for jeans washes and asked the audience members to sit down upon listening to their right time. Willis was the only one left standing because she had never washed them. She admitted feeling quite embarrassed but added it had never dawned on her until she was forced to think about it.

“I’d never really thought about it until I was forced to on the program, and when I was the last person standing, I was a little embarrassed," she continued.

Advertisement

After the episode was aired, Willis became a viral sensation as a barrage of viewers flocked to social media to share their personal opinion on the matter. While some found it relatable, Willis was also subjected to enduring harsh criticism about her choices. She reportedly still cannot fathom the uproar that her announcement has caused on the internet. However, Willis remains adamant about not changing her washing routine.

The mother of two, who is also an author and a children’s entertainer says she will definitely wash her jeans when she deems it necessary.

Read all the Latest News here