Woman Created An Instagram Account To Find Her Kindergarten Friend And Then...

This tale of friendship appears to have come straight out of movies. A young girl tries to reconnect with her LKG (Lower Kindergarten) friend, but the only thing she has with her is the friend’s childhood photograph and first name. What she did next just proves if you truly wish for something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it. When Neha suddenly began missing Lakshita, she used her childhood photograph to create an Instagram account with ‘Finding Lakshita’ as its username.

In the bio section, Neha detailed the blurry details she could remember to find any traces of her on social media. “I am on a mission to find my long-lost childhood friend. Lakshita age 21. Her bother’s name was Kunal," she articulated in the profile bio. If that wasn’t enough, Neha also began forwarding the photograph of her childhood friend to every Lakshita that she could find on Instagram.

The task that seemed nearly impossible did have a happy ending. Neha’s efforts turned to fruition when one of the Lakshitas she texted identified herself to be the person she was looking for. Neha later shared their modern story of reunion in the form of an Instagram reel that’s gaining massive traction.

“Finally. I found you. Well, finding you wasn’t easy but I did it anyways Haha. Getting in touch with you almost after 18 years feels unreal. So I had a friend named ‘Lakshita’ in LKG (2006). And she went to Jaipur so I lost contact with her. I couldn’t even remember her surname. And then," she captioned the wholesome video. Take a look at it here:

A barrage of social media users are quite moved by Neha and Lakshita’s cute story. While many called it rare, a few couldn’t believe it to be true. One user commented, “You made me cry," and another referred to their tale as the “Literal definition of ‘if they wanted they would.’" One more said, “Y’all get yourself a friend like this, or don’t even think about friendship." A user also said, “Manifesting a friend like you." Meanwhile, another wrote, “Sometimes social media is a great way to help!"

Well, not all stories have happy ending similar to Neha and Lakshita. A few users who claimed to have tried the method shared their experiences in the comment section. A user said, “I did the same. she blocked me." Another added, “I was so eager to find my childhood friend from kg, at last found her after 23 years and, it turned out she didn’t even remember me." One more joked, “But when I do it society calls me a creep."

The unique story of Neha and Lakshita has been viewed by more than 7.5 users on Instagram.

What do you have to say about it?