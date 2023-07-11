Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Woman Discovers Concealed Trapdoor In 200-year-old Ancestral Farmhouse

Jennifer Mallaghan recently uploaded a video of the ancient house, which served as her parents' residence for almost 60 years

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:47 IST

Delhi, India

The woman found the basement during the renovation of her house.
In a twist reminiscent of Lara Croft’s adventures in the Tomb Raider franchise, TikToker Jennifer Mallaghan found her thrill at home. While many of us yearn for excitement in our lives, Jennifer stumbled upon a rather eerie 200-year-old discovery right in her parents’ farmhouse.

Sharing her experience on TikTok, the UK-based woman expressed her surprise at uncovering a hidden trap door cleverly concealed beneath the floorboards of the ancient farmhouse. The astonishing part was that her parents had never mentioned such a feature before.

Jennifer recently posted a video showcasing the historic house, which had been her parents’ residence for nearly six decades, along with the renovations that led to this unexpected revelation. Captioning the footage with “Secret rooms have been hidden for years," she shared a 44-second clip in which a man is seen attempting to open a compartment within one of the concealed chambers using a hammer, surrounded by debris-ridden floors.

    • Although Jennifer had hoped to stumble upon a hidden treasure in the rooms, she humorously expressed her disappointment that none was found. However, she added, to her relief, there were no dead bodies either, lightening the atmosphere with a playful joke. When a curious user inquired whether she planned to renovate the hidden rooms for practical use, Jennifer responded that her sole intention was to explore their contents.

    Surprising discoveries like these are not uncommon. Just last month, another individual took to Reddit to share their encounter with a concealed room found behind a cabinet in their house. The room contained various items such as mattresses, beer cans, brushes, tampons, and relics from the 1970s and 1980s.

