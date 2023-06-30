Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman Ditches English Teacher’s Job To Be A Professional Mermaid

Woman Ditches English Teacher’s Job To Be A Professional Mermaid

It all started with a chance encounter and a longing for a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 19:04 IST

Delhi, India

Moss Green worked on her underwater breathing and diving skills. (Credits: Instagram)

In a straight out of a Disney movie incident, a 33-year-old English teacher in Italy decided to swap her classroom for the world of mermaids. It all started with a chance encounter and a longing for a new hobby during the pandemic. Moss Green, an educator originally hailing from Torquay, Devon moved to Sicily in 2016 to teach English, but little did she know that her life was about to take a whimsical turn. As she sought a pastime that would remind her of home during those lockdown days, something extraordinary caught her eye. On a nearby beach, Moss witnessed a ‘magical merman’ emerging from the water, and ‘mermaiding’ became her sought after passion, as reported by METRO.

Moss claims to feel an indescribable connection with ‘nature and the sea,’ and that’s when the idea of becoming a professional mermaid first took hold of her adventurous spirit. Describing her first experience as ‘exhilarating and exciting,’ Moss felt more alive and in tune with the elements when she swam while wearing a mermaid tail. Fast forward two years, and her passion turned into a full-fledged career when she received an Instagram offer for a mermaid role in the nearby town of Lampedusa.

Moss had to learn the art of holding her breath underwater, perfect her diving skills and even master some dazzling tricks. Sure, her paycheck may be lower than before, but she insists that she’s never been happier.

    • During the summer months, Moss immerses herself in her mermaid occupation. She spends around 12 hours a day hosting boat trips and teaching people how to swim with the grace of those mythical sea creatures we all adore. Moss also takes it upon herself to educate others about the incredible marine life in the area and the importance of keeping our seas and beaches clean.

    The water was freezing when she first gave mermaiding a try in Scotland, Moss told the news outlet. She claimed that she was so caught up in the excitement that she hardly noticed the cold. She worked hard to improve her skills, holding her breath, diving to specific depths, spinning gracefully underwater, and swimming while facing the sky.

    About the Author

    Buzz Staff

    first published: June 30, 2023, 19:04 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 19:04 IST
