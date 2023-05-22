Woman Drowning in Car Bengaluru's 'Real Loss': Haunting Pic Goes Viral After RCB Exit

As torrential rain took over Bengaluru many were worried about IPL’s match number 70 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). While many were mourning RCB’s loss in yesterday’s match, this one tweet reminded people of what they should actually mourn. Twitter user Anubha took to the micro blogging site and shared a horrifying image which will give you chills. “At this moment, more than RCB’s loss, Bengaluru should be mourning at this haunting picture. The young woman didn’t deserve this city’s shit infrastructure. Nobody deserves this," read the caption.

For context, a 22-year-old woman died as her car got submerged in a Bengaluru underpass due to heavy rains. Due to the extreme climatic conditions, many roads were waterlogged and trees were uprooted. However, no one had expected things to take such an unfortunate turn.

Anubha mentioned how she was trying to make a joke to calm herself while she was stuck on a flooded MG road. “But I don’t think I’ll have the strength to do this anymore after yesterday’s incident," she wrote.

The techie was working in Infosys and she died after the car she was travelling in with her family got stranded in a waterlogged KP Circle underpass. The family was heading towards Cubbon Park when the incident took place. The five members of the family and the driver were rescued. However, Bhanurekha was unable to survive.

As a result of this, Newly sworn-in Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that a report on all the underpasses in the state has been ordered. Out of these, 18 underpasses are in Bengaluru. “Everything won’t happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident doesn’t happen again. It is our duty to protect our citizens’ lives," DK Shivakumar added.