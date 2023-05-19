Woman Files Lawsuit After Mistaking 'XX' In Email As Kisses

The employee tribunal at the London Central Court rejected an IT worker’s claims of sexual harassment against her boss. The employee, Karina Gasparova, approached the tribunal with claims that certain phrases and abbreviations in the work emails were coded messages soliciting sexual relations, reported BBC. The tribunal found that the employee’s perception of events was “skewed" and rejected her claims. Karina, a project manager at essDOCS, a company specialising in “paperless trade solutions," accused her superior, Alexander Goulandris, of attempting to engage in sexual conversations during work calls and staring at her. She presented email correspondence as evidence, where she interpreted certain phrases as suggestive requests.

One email in question read, “Can you please complete the following: The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways. Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx? timing. Thanks."

Karina argued that “xx" referred to kisses, “yy" indicated sexual contact, and “????" was a coded way of asking when she would be ready for sexual acts. The tribunal panel concluded that the email constituted a legitimate inquiry for information and did not contain any sexual implications.

Karina Gasparova’s additional claims of Alexander Goulandris using an “alluring voice" when saying “have a nice evening" and deliberately touching her hand were also dismissed as lacking evidence of sexual intent. During the proceedings, Karina informed the panel that she believed Alexander had desired a sexual relationship with her but treated her poorly after she had rejected his advances. She alleged that this mistreatment included instances of him shouting at her, undermining her during client meetings, and removing important components of her work.

The court also heard about an incident in November 2019 where Karina claimed that Alexder made physical contact with her leg under the table and maintained a prolonged gaze, causing her to feel anxious and uncomfortable, reported Independent.

In addition to these claims, which the panel ultimately dismissed, Karina asserted that Alexander touched her hand while indicating her computer mouse and missed it intentionally. Furthermore, she mentioned inviting him to lunch in September 2020, hoping to have some peace from the numerous messages he sent her. However, he declined the invitation. According to Karina Gasparova, she believed he declined because she understood lunch to be a romantic gesture, while he only desired a sexual relationship.

During the same month, when Alexander asked Karina for a project completion date, he did so with an extremely angry voice, repeatedly demanding a specific date. According to Karina Gasparova’s interpretation, this inquiry was perceived as a specific request for the date when she would ultimately consent to sexual contact with him.

The tribunal panel characterised Karina’s allegations as a “skewed perception of everyday events" and highlighted her tendency to make extraordinary claims without substantial evidence. They further noted that Karina resigned after her formal grievance against Alexander was rejected. As a result of the dismissed claims, Karina has been ordered to pay £5,000 (over Rs 5 lakh) in costs to the company.