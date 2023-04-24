Woman Finds Stones in Food Served at Jaipur Airport Lounge, Gets Response After Pic Goes Viral

In recent times, there have been increasing reports of passengers receiving unsatisfactory food quality on trains and airlines. Adding to this, a woman recently shared a photo on Twitter of a stone she discovered in a meal served to her at a lounge in Jaipur International Airport, which led her to criticize the quality of services in a series of tweets.

@Shubhuskitchen expressed her disappointment on Twitter after discovering a stone in her meal at the lounge of Jaipur International Airport. She shared a picture of her half-eaten meal, which included dal, sabzi, and curd, along with a small stone in her palm. In her tweet, she expressed her disbelief and wrote, “Can’t believe the quality of food they serve at airports too now. Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur “International" Airport’s PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That’s just sad now. This almost broke my tooth".

She did not hold back in expressing her dissatisfaction with the airport, referring to it as a “shack." She also shared a picture of a broken wooden carpet on the floor of the lounge, which added to her negative experience at the airport.

After her tweet gained attention, the airport services responded to her concerns, stating, “Dear Shubhu, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have taken note of your feedback and have shared it with the relevant team to address it immediately." They also requested her contact information so that their team could reach out to her and resolve the issue.

Earlier, chef Sanjeev Kapoor expressed his disappointment with Air India’s in-flight meal on his Nagpur-Mumbai flight. He took to Twitter to share an image of the meal and wrote, “Wake up Air India… Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze."

He questioned whether this meal was an accurate representation of Indian cuisine that should be served for breakfast and criticized the airline for its subpar meal offerings.

