Woman Finds Worm Crawling Out Of Her Half-eaten Chocolate Bar

A shocking video recently surfaced online which can put you off from chocolates for a while. The video shows a woman with her half-eaten chocolate. Suddenly, she finds a maggot crawling out of the chocolate bar. In a horrific turn of events, the woman finds out about this when she had half eaten it. Instagram account Crabolita shared the video on May 5. The woman initially couldn’t notice the worm because it closely resembled the colour of the chocolate.

Viewers were left disgusted by it and advised that people should not purchase nuts and chocolate. Others commented that they will stop eating chocolate from now onwards. Rest took a funny jibe at the clip and wondered about the reaction of chocolate lovers after watching the video. A user was also angry beyond words and asked what is the brand of this chocolate. More than 22,00,000 users have shared this clip, the caption of which simply reads, “Leave your comment."

A similar case dominated the headlines in 2016 as well. Mukesh Kumar Kedia, living in Bengaluru found that the chocolates he bought for Rs 89 were infested with worms. He had purchased two Cadbury fruit and nut bars. Initially, he was directed to the customer care helpline of Cadbury. The helpline directed Kedia to hand over the worm-infested bar to the company. But, he sent the picture of the chocolate bar to establish his case.

Despite the complaint filed by Kedia, it never reached a solution. According to a Times of India report, Kedia then took the matter to Bangalore Urban District Redressal Commission. According to the report, he filed a case against Mondelez India Private Ltd, the parent company of Cadbury and MK Retail. He had purchased the chocolate bars from MK Retail. The attorney representing Mondelez claimed that the complainant is trying to claim Rs 20 lakh. The court observed that the compensation asked by Kedia was “unreasonable".

In another incident, a woman Rachael Vile from Illinois, US, and her roommate had found maggots inside a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Both women found out about this after they had eaten almost half of the chocolates inside the box. A video showed Rachael removing the gold foil from one of the chocolate pieces. She then points to the worms. She found more maggots after opening another piece of chocolate. She shared a video on Facebook which got over 49 million views.