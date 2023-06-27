Woman Forgot To Wear Sunscreen To The Beach, Ended Up With A Swollen Face

When summers come knocking on our door, most people are torn between a relaxing day at a beach or a chilling session in the mountains. Depending on your preference, you might choose one of the two locations as well. However, this is your reminder to not forget your sunscreen and avoid staying in the sun for too long. Because a woman did and it turned out quite a situation for her. Metro reported how 21-year-old Bela Chatwin suffered horrible sun poisoning after a day out on the beach. In fact, it was so bad that her three-year-old sister did not recognize her. The interior design assistant shared her journey beginning by explaining that she never forgets to wear sunscreen and had planned to do the same that day too. However, she accidentally fell asleep for five hours. How did that happen? Well, it was a cloudy day and not especially hot. “I fell asleep for about five hours – I thought my friend would wake me up, but she fell asleep too," Bela said, quoted Metro.

Naturally, she had to visit a doctor to get treated because her face had swollen. “I realised it was a bigger deal than just normal sunburn – at its worst, I could barely open my eyes. Total strangers were coming up to me asking what was wrong and my sister didn’t even recognise me," she said. “The blisters began to pop, and it was so gross – whenever I went outside, I’d wear a surgical mask to cover up."