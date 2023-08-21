Woman Grooms Lizard With Nail Paint And Gold Jewellery, Internet Reacts

A shocking video is making rounds on the internet. It shows a venomous lizard getting decked up as a woman paints its nails and grooms it in a way that may shock you to the core. While many of us are scared of lizards, this viral video will leave you wondering if it is really possible to groom and beautify them. Interestingly, the lizard in the video is also wearing gold ornaments.

The video begins with the woman who is lovingly applying nail paint to the tiny nails of the lizards. As the woman indulges herself in an adventurous activity, the lizard also patiently sits as if it wants to get groomed. The video proceeds with more interesting visuals as the lizard can be seen wearing a small chain around its neck, which appears to be made of gold. The clip ends with an amazing view that shows the creature all decked up, looking absolutely wonderful.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days back. Within such a short time span, it has managed to garner over 1.6 million views along with 45,000 likes. Not only this but people were left stunned watching the video and dropped their comments on the same.