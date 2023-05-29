Woman Grooves To Salman Khan's Laga Laga Re, Internet Is Loving It

A video of a woman dancing to the iconic tune of Laga Laga Re from the 2005 hit film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya has taken the Internet by storm. With her mesmerising performance, Alisha has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide and sparked a frenzy of admiration. The video, shared on the Instagram page Dance With Alisha, has over 1.9 million views on Instagram, leaving an indelible mark on the digital landscape. Alisha’s choice of attire, a saree, added an element of grace and elegance to her already captivating performance.

From the very first moments of the video until its conclusion, it becomes increasingly difficult to tear one’s eyes away from Alisha’s enchanting dance performance. With each step, twirl, and gesture, she effortlessly channels the essence of the timeless melody, perfectly capturing the spirit of the original choreography.

Alisha’s remarkable performance has garnered a flood of positive comments from viewers. The comments section is overflowing with praises, with words like “superb," “excellent," and “awesome" adorning the posts, accompanied by an abundance of love-struck and fire emojis. Netizens have flooded the comments, using these expressive symbols to convey their deep admiration and appreciation for Alisha’s awe-inspiring skills.

Alisha’s dance video stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of “Laga Laga Re" and its ability to resonate with fans even after so many years. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kamaal Khan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and penned by Sameer, the song has become etched into the hearts of many, and Alisha’s captivating interpretation has only further solidified its place in the collective memory of fans.

As the video continues to spread like wildfire, viewers are left eagerly anticipating Alisha’s future performances and hoping for opportunities that will allow her extraordinary talent to shine on even bigger platforms.