Woman Hospitalised After Drinking Too Much Water For '75 Hard' Fitness Challenge

The latest internet sensation, the 75 Hard Challenge, has captured the attention of people worldwide. This trend encourages people to embark on a 75-day journey to enhance their health and well-being through various activities. However, this daunting challenge has proven to be too demanding for some participants. A recent incident involving Michelle Fairburn, a woman from Canada partaking in the challenge, has raised concerns. The woman was reportedly hospitalised. According to New York Post, Michelle in her TikTok video shared her distressing experience. She suspected that her health deteriorated because of excessive water consumption, referring to it as “water poisoning."

“An important lesson to always listen to your body, I’m doing 75 hearts, I’m drinking like an excessive amount of water and I think I’m on day 12 today so I’m drinking like a gallon of water every day. I don’t know what to do, I am ill, I am weak. I don’t want to go back to day 1. I cannot drink another gallon of water today," she reportedly said in her video.

Michelle shared that she had just visited the doctor and was being urgently sent to the hospital. She disclosed that she has been diagnosed with “severe sodium deficiency," a condition that her doctors warned could potentially be fatal if not addressed quickly. She explained that her treatment will focus on restoring her sodium levels.

Despite this alarming situation, Michelle’s determination to continue the challenge remains unwavering. However, she is following her doctor’s advice and has been asked to reduce her daily water intake to less than half a litre.

According to the reports, Michelle also revealed that her bloodwork appeared normal despite experiencing severe symptoms. She believes her symptoms might have been triggered by consuming a large portion of water too quickly. However, even after a thorough examination, medical professionals remained unsure about the exact cause of her condition.