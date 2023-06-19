Woman In Shock To Find Box Cutter In Her 2-Year-Old Daughter’s McDonald's Meal

A US woman named Dawn Paret recently shared her concern on Facebook after reportedly finding a box cutter and a pen instead of a toy in her daughters’ McDonald’s Happy Meal. This incident has sparked discussions about the safety and quality control practices employed by the global food giant.

Paret took to social media to express her disbelief and distress upon making the unexpected discovery. In her Facebook post, she mentioned that although such incidents are occasionally heard of, she never imagined they could happen to her. Paret further conveyed her worry and anger, contemplating the potential consequences if her 2-year-old daughter, Ava, had found the objects, or if another child had come across them while playing with the meal in a car.

“You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen. The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced. A millions “what ifs" - what if it was Ava (2 years old) who found it? What if it wasn’t Eliana or Ava and the next kid who was going to eat in the car and play with that?" she wrote.

Demanding answers from McDonald’s, Paret called upon the company to provide an explanation for the presence of a box cutter in her daughter’s Happy Meal. Dissatisfied with the potential response she anticipated, she rejected the notion that it was an accidental mistake. “Simply saying, a Happy Meal box is your ‘catch-all’ and someone must’ve accidentally grabbed that one is not the answer I want," Paret declared.

Accompanying her post was a photograph showing Paret holding a grey Bic ballpoint pen and a yellow Crewsafe utility knife, both of which she claimed to have discovered in the Happy Meal box.

The Facebook post garnered significant attention, with concerned users chiming in with advice and support. Several individuals urged Paret to escalate the matter to higher authorities and the company itself. One user commented, “OMG!!! I hope you contact corporate about this…this is definitely unacceptable! The thought of what could be the result of this is SO scary!!!" Another user encouraged Paret to record her conversations with McDonald’s representatives while seeking legal counsel.

Earlier, in a Facebook post dated May 22, Kayla Almashy, a woman from Michigan, stated that she too discovered an identical box cutter in her Happy Meal Box, which she had obtained from Challis Road in Brighton.