Woman Invites Old Age Home Aunties To Bachelorette, Internet Calls It 'Cute'

When we think about a bachelorette party, we often imagine a group of energetic young individuals in a joyous celebration. However, Sarah, a director at Independence Village Waukee, an assisted living facility, defied expectations and extended an invitation to a group of elderly women from her workplace at her bachelorette. The heartwarming video of these seniors enjoying Sarah’s special day captured Internet’s attention, rapidly gaining millions of views and counting. Magically News recently shared a video on Instagram that showcases all the elderly ladies gracefully adorning themselves in ‘team bride’ sashes.

“LET’S GO. Thank you for including them," read the caption.

The Independence Village also shared a few pictures from the party on their social media with a heartfelt caption, “Independence Village of Waukee Life Enrichment Director, Sarah, is getting married this week. It only made sense to celebrate with an afternoon of bachelorette/wedding festivities."

Many users left kind and complimentary comments, praising the bride for her unique idea of including the elderly ladies in her bachelorette party.

Admiring the team, a user wrote, “This is so cute. How wonderful the staff is so great there to include them in personal celebrations. Bet for some it not only makes their day but their whole year."

Another jokingly wrote, “Lock up your dads! The ladies are out on the town," while another comment reads, “This is so pure."

A user wrote, “That’s a very rowdy bunch of gals." Another wondered, “Please, how can I get invited to one of these?"