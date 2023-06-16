Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Woman Invites Old Age Home Aunties To Bachelorette, Internet Calls It 'Cute'

Woman Invites Old Age Home Aunties To Bachelorette, Internet Calls It 'Cute'

Sarah, a director at an assisted living facility, extended an invitation to a group of elderly women from her workplace to her bachelorette.

Advertisement

Published By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman celebrates bachelorette in a unique style.(Credit: independence_village/Instagram)
Woman celebrates bachelorette in a unique style.(Credit: independence_village/Instagram)

When we think about a bachelorette party, we often imagine a group of energetic young individuals in a joyous celebration. However, Sarah, a director at Independence Village Waukee, an assisted living facility, defied expectations and extended an invitation to a group of elderly women from her workplace at her bachelorette. The heartwarming video of these seniors enjoying Sarah’s special day captured Internet’s attention, rapidly gaining millions of views and counting. Magically News recently shared a video on Instagram that showcases all the elderly ladies gracefully adorning themselves in ‘team bride’ sashes.

“LET’S GO. Thank you for including them," read the caption.

Advertisement

The Independence Village also shared a few pictures from the party on their social media with a heartfelt caption, “Independence Village of Waukee Life Enrichment Director, Sarah, is getting married this week. It only made sense to celebrate with an afternoon of bachelorette/wedding festivities."

Many users left kind and complimentary comments, praising the bride for her unique idea of including the elderly ladies in her bachelorette party.

Advertisement

Admiring the team, a user wrote, “This is so cute. How wonderful the staff is so great there to include them in personal celebrations. Bet for some it not only makes their day but their whole year."

Another jokingly wrote, “Lock up your dads! The ladies are out on the town," while another comment reads, “This is so pure."

A user wrote, “That’s a very rowdy bunch of gals." Another wondered, “Please, how can I get invited to one of these?"

top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • In a similar heartwarming instance, a video captured the essence of nostalgia as the 1954 class 10 batchmates gathered in Pune. The viral video showcased a group of elderly individuals dancing alongside their former classmates to the tunes of classic Bollywood hits.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 13:00 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 13:00 IST
    Read More