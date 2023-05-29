Woman Leaves Apartment To Live In Her Tesla With Pet Dog And Cat

Not so long ago, there was a trend on social media where people answered where they saw themselves in 10 years, and the answer, very often, was, “In a mansion filled with dogs". A majority of dog lovers often share the idea of living with their pets shortly. But these are usually regarded as non-serious ideas that people forget with time. But this woman has made this seemingly childish dream of living with pets, to be a reality. Yes, Stephanie has built her dream life on a Tesla car, living with her pet dog Snow, and cat Finley.

According to a report by the Sun, the woman goes by the name Little Hippy Girl on her social media profiles. Stephanie revealed that she has willingly chosen the life she is leading. As per the pet parent, who even owns an apartment, Stephanie said that she was deterred by the idea of wasting money on rented properties and purchasing an expensive van. All she wanted was to travel with unbridled freedom.

Recently, Stephanie dropped two videos on Instagram where she gave users a tour of her car-cum-home. Pointing to all the stuff required for living inside a cat, she said, “This is my pile of stuff that needs to go back in the car, it’s mostly my bedding and the pets’ beds, but also a bag of garbage and Finley’s backpack."

Elaborating on the other items inside the car, Stephanie showed where she keeps her water, canned food, dry food items, dog food, as well as her boots. She also possesses certain cleaning supplies to keep her place of stay hygienic. A bed-like cover has been spread inside the car for her pets to sleep, including a 3D-printed window shield so that Snow Finley could not hurt themselves while trying to open the windows.

In the second video, Stephanie showed some kitchen items that were stuffed at the back of the car. From her daily outfits to bathroom stuff, craft supplies, and journals, Stephanie’s Tesla car has it all. But, she explained that she lacks proper toilet facilities because of living inside a car. That is why she has come up with an innovative idea. Stephanie keeps a jug handy, which she calls to be an “emergency bathroom jug."

The videos were quick to grab the eager eyeballs of social media users who flooded the comments with multiple reactions, asking Stephanie a variety of questions. Replying to one such query, Stephanue clarified, “Life is too short to be stuck in one place where I don’t want to be - so I travel instead!"